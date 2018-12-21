Watch Guitarist Joe Shadid's One-Take Medley of 20 Christmas Tunes

In the past, guitarist Joe Shadid has treated viewers to Reverb Riff Marathon videos where he plays 20 famous Telecaster riffs and 20 famous Les Paul riffs in one take.

Now, he’s offering up some Christmas cheer with a new Reverb video, which features Joe, on a Rivolta by Dennis Fano Mondata XVIII Russo Red with Bigsby tremolo, and Jake Hawrylak running through a one-take medley of 20 famous Christmas songs.

Among the tunes Yuletide tunes tackled by Joe and Jake are “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Silver Bells," "Santa Baby," "All I Want for Christmas is You" and many more.

You can check out the clip above, and head here for more info.