In this clip, hard rock guitarist Ryan Cook talks about his string of choice, Elixir Optiweb electric strings, gauges .010 - .052. You can watch the video above.

made up of elite Nashville musicians. "The clarity is great, the durability is amazing," Cook says of his Elixir strings. "It's in my toolbox and on stage with me every night."

For more on Elixir Strings, head over to elixirstrings.com.