Watch Halestorm Perform an Acoustic Cover of Led Zeppelin's "That's the Way"

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger recently stopped by Planet Rock's studios to perform an acoustic version of Led Zeppelin’s “That’s the Way,” from their 1970 album, Led Zeppelin III. The appearance was part of what the U.K. digital radio station is calling Zeptember, a celebration of Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary. You can check out the video above.

Hale recently spoke about “That’s the Way” to Revolver, calling it “one of my favorite songs on [the album].”

She continued, “It's such an amazing performance. And the record is so good. What I love about Zeppelin is that you can listen to their entire catalog and kind of see where they were at in the moment. They were so comfortable with themselves, and especially on this record they kind of settled in and were just talking about what they were feeling at the time. It feels really natural and comfortable and they aren't trying to be anything that they're not. So I just love the record.”