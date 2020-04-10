Watch Jared Dines take his Sterling by Music Man signature StingRay for a thrilling test drive

A few weeks ago, our good friend Jared Dines stopped by Guitar World HQ.

While there, he sat down with Paul Riario and - among other things - revealed the first song he learned to play on the guitar, his favorite riffs and what he thinks about the future of guitar.

During his visit, Dines also was also kind enough to test drive his good-looking new signature electric guitar, the Sterling by Music Man Jared Dines StingRay Artist Series, for us. You can check out his demo - featuring a cameo from our own Paul Riario - of the guitar in the video above.

The Jared Dines StingRay Artist Series features a mahogany body, a hard maple neck with a vintage-style tremolo bridge, gold hardware, 24 frets and hot-rodded dual humbucker pickups.

For more info on the guitar, stop by Sterling by Music Man.