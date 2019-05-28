Watch Jared James Nichols Fingerpick the Blues on a New Les Paul Standard ‘50s P90

Jared James Nichols recently stopped by the Gibson Showroom in Los Angeles to check out the new Les Paul Standard 50’s P90. In addition to whipping out some tasty fingerpicked licks, Nichols discussed the blues and his love of guitar players from 1968 to 1980.

“Blues guys really spoke to me when I was coming up and learning how to play,” he says in the accompanying video. “I heard guys like Eric Clapton playing ‘Crossroads,’ Peter Green and Fleetwood Mac, Paul Kossoff and Free. It was this cool feeling where these guys, you knew who they were by just one note. By one bend you could tell the guitar player.”

The Les Paul Standard '50s P90 boasts a solid mahogany body with maple top and a rounded ‘50s-style mahogany neck with a rosewood fingerboard and trapezoid inlays. Other features include an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge, aluminum stop bar tailpiece, vintage deluxe tuners with keystone buttons and amber hat knobs. The P90 pickups (neck and bridge) are loaded with Alnico V magnets, audio taper potentiometers and orange drop capacitors.

For more information, head to Gibson.com.