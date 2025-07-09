Shhhh... Donner's 4.5-star Hush-X travel guitar just dropped by a chunky 20%, making practice at home or on vacation more family-friendly

When you’re on the go with your guitar, two key factors come into play: portability and noise levels in your hotel room. But fear not, fellow travellers, Donner has a solution. Enter the HUSH-X, your ultimate travel buddy that’s ready to rock without disturbing the peace. As part of the Prime Day guitar deals, this model is currently 20% off at Amazon, bringing its price down to only $279.99.

Marketed as a travel guitar, the Donner HUSH-X combines the feel and performance of a classic solidbody with the sleek convenience of a headless design. It’s a full-sized guitar that fits snugly into a compact case resembling a pool cue bag.

Available in gorgeous mahogany, you can choose between four stunning finishes: sunburst, natural, black, and metallic white. The HUSH-X boasts a one-piece neck-through-body design, featuring lightweight metal frames for added stability.

Save 20% Donner Hush-X: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Amazon This travel guitar seriously surprised us with it's tone. In our review Chris said, “the sound is so good that I’m starting to question whether the expensive exotic tone woods that so many guitarists lust over really make much of a difference.” High praise indeed for a budget-friendly travel axe. Save 20% at Amazon.

Its headless design features a six-saddle fixed bridge, complete with handy thumbscrew tuners that make tuning a breeze. With a 25 ½-inch scale, 22 medium frets, an asymmetrical profile, an HPL fingerboard, a 403mm radius, and a 1.65-inch wide bone nut with a zero fret, it’s engineered for playability.

Now, let’s talk tone. The HUSH-X offers a killer pickup setup, blending a robust high-output humbucker (clocking in at around 13k ohms) with a sprightly Alnico V single-coil (about 5.4k ohms) positioned nearer to the middle of the guitar. This combination delivers a delightful mix of modern crunch and vintage sweetness. Plus, with a concentric master volume/tone knob, an active/passive switch, and a 1/8-inch Aux input along with headphone output, you can unleash your creativity anytime, anywhere.

What we said in our review What we said in our review Chris Gill Contributor "The minimal design of the Donner Hush-X certainly is compact and lightweight enough to deserve its 'travel guitar' distinction, but it performs every bit as well as a traditional full-size solidbody, making it a great, affordable all-around axe." Read more: Full Donner Hush-X solidbody guitar review

Want to hear it for yourself? Well check out the video below where Ruben Wan puts the Hush-X through its paces at the Donner Music booth at MusicChina in 2023.