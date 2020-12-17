Nowadays it’s hard to stand out in the guitar market. But Cort’s new KX300 Etched is one six-string that, once you see it, you can’t forget it.

For starters, there’s the guitar’s one-of-a-kind ash top, which boasts a sandblasted open-pore finish that exposes the grain below, and is covered with matte black with accented red and gold paint that is only applied on the wood grains for an “etched” feel.

“It creates a really interesting three-dimensional feel and a really striking look,” says recording and touring guitarist Jay Leonard J, who got his hands on an Etched Black Red model for this demo.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

The ash top is complemented by a mahogany body, Canadian hard maple neck and pau ferro fingerboard. And the guitar is loaded with a pair of high-output EMG RetroActive Super 77 humbuckers, “so there’s some meat on that bone,” Jay says.

And to be sure, this is one finely-tuned metal machine, as Jay demonstrates by plugging into a Hughes & Kettner Black Spirit 200 and cranking the gain to “hear what it sounds like in the nasty channel.”

From there he switches to something “a little more vintage” for a rounded and honeyed solo tone.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

But while the EMGs certainly pack heat, as Jay says, he also demonstrates how well the KX300 handles clean tones on both the neck and bridge pickups, as well as with a little bit of delay added into the mix.

The result is a guitar that sounds as good as it looks – and that’s pretty stunning, indeed.

To find out more about the KX300, head to Cort Guitars.