Watch Jerry Cantrell in the Latest Episode of Ernie Ball's 'String Theory' Series

Today we bring you the latest episode of String Theory, this time starring Alice in Chains guitarist, Jerry Cantrell. You can watch it above.

A web series created by Ernie Ball, String Theory explores the sonic origins of influential and innovative musicians. In the episode, Cantrell discusses his beginnings with music and guitar, his love of playing, plus his relationship with Ernie Ball and much more.

"I still enjoy the feel of the guitar on my hands," Cantrell says. "It’s really exhilarating to stand on stage in front of people...to elicit an emotion from them and to feel that emotion yourself. It’s a transfer of energy, and that’s really the whole thing."

You can check out over 40 String Theory episodes featuring artists like Kirk Hammett, Steve Vai, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, J Mascis, Daron Malakian, Lzzy Hale, Dave Navarro, Mick Mars, Laura Jane Grace, Justin Chancellor, Robin Finck and more at ernieball.com/stringtheory.

