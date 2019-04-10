Watch John Petrucci Discuss His 2019 Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty Guitar

In this clip, John Petrucci gives an overview of the all-new Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty guitar, breaking down the design details of each model. You can watch the video above.

Built to Petrucci's exact specifications, the Majesty is the result of his unwavering demand for performance, playability and tone. Featuring a solid neck-through design with maple top, the guitar is available in stunning new finishes including Tiger Eye, Enchanted Forest, Blue Honu, Dark Roast, Red Sunrise, Stealth Black and Kinetic Blue.

The 2019 Majesty features a Music Man piezo floating tremolo bridge and Schaller locking tuners, as well as new, custom-designed signature DiMarzio Dreamcatcher and Rainmaker pickups, with a push/push volume for over 20dB gain boost.

The guitar is available in both in six- and seven-string models.

To find out more, head over to music-man.com.