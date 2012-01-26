Watch Live Broadcast of Steve Stevens and Sebastian Bach at Iridium Saturday Night

Steve Stevens and Sebastian Bach are performing at the Iridium jazz club in New York City this Saturday, January 28, and you can watch a live HD broadcast of the show right here at the club's Facebook page.

Stevens, a Grammy-winning guitarist, came to prominence in the '80s for his sizzling guitar work with Billy Idol, though he's led an incredibly varied career recording with everyone from Michael Jackson to Ric Ocasek.

Bach, the former Skid Row frontman, is the special guest vocalist. His latest album, Kicking & Screaming, came out last year.

Head here for more info about this show and the Iridium ...

... and here to watch the live broadcast this Saturday night, January 28. There are two sets -- 8 and 10 p.m. EST.