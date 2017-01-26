Watch Paul Reed Smith Tell Guitar-Player Jokes

Tyler Larson, whose informative and frequently humorous videos we often run here, sat down with PRS Guitars founder Paul Reed Smith at this year’s Winter NAMM show.

What emerged from their huddle is nearly three minutes of jokes about guitarists, as well as a few about lead singers, bassists and drummers.

To wit:

“What’s the difference between a guitar player and an extra-large pizza?”

“How do you know it’s a guitar player at your front door?”

“Why does a drummer leave his drum sticks on the dashboard?”

Get the answers to these and other riddles below.

