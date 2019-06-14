Watch Paul Riario Demo the Fender American Professional Stratocaster

In this clip, GW Tech Editor Paul Riario checks out the Fender American Professional Stratocaster in an exclusive Lake Placid Blue finish, courtesy of our friends at Adorama. You can check out the guitar on their site by clicking here.

Fender’s flagship American Professional series gives working guitarists a gig- and studio-worthy instrument with just the right balance of classic tones, familiar feel and modern refinement.

The instrument features three Tim Shaw-designed V-Mod single-coil pickups, a new modern "Deep C”-shaped neck profile, bone nut, 22 narrow-tall frets for easier bending, and a pop-in tremolo arm for enhanced stability. Plus, the guitar's treble-bleed circuit maintains high end when turning down the volume knob to reduce gain, letting your tone shine through, no matter where the instrument’s volume is set.

