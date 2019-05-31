Watch Paul Riario Demo the Line 6 HX Stomp

In this new video, GW Tech Editor Paul Riario checks out the HX Stomp, an incredibly powerful and ultra-compact guitar effects processor from Line 6. You can watch the clip above.

With over 300 amps, cabs, and effects, including a looper, the HX Stomp is a professional-grade guitar processor that delivers the sound of Line 6's Helix amps, cabs, and effects in one compact pedal. The device seamlessly integrates into a variety of environments and applications, allowing players to play through a traditional amp-and-pedal setup, or go direct onstage or in the studio.

Beyond its "super stompbox" capabilities, the HX Stomp can also be used as a backup or travel rig, an add-on tone expander when combined with other modelers, an audio interface, or even a complete guitar or bass rig.

To find out more, head over to line6.com.