We’ve been touting the super sounds afforded by the new NUX MG-30 modeler, which boasts the company’s TSAC-HD (True Simulation of Analog Circuit) algorithm, a “white box” modeling algorithm that offers the most impressive and authentic real tube amp response, with the ability to model every component, including capacitors, tubes, transformers and more, in order to emulate the entire amp circuit.

And that’s only the beginning of the MG-30’s capabilities, as shredder Sarah Longfield points out in this new demo video.

“It’s a super affordable and super powerful guitar modeler…and bass modeler…and drum machine,” she says. “It’s, like, a ton of things.”

To be sure, the MG-30 boasts two NXP RT processors and drives 1024 samples with Impulse Response resolution with ultra-low system latency. There’s also two premium 32-bit two-channel audio CODECs for high-quality sound performance and a dynamic range of 110dB.

Features include 25 electric guitar amp models, two acoustic amp models and three bass amp models, as well as eight guitar and bass cabs, eight mics and three mic placement options.

(Image credit: NUX)

“I know that doesn’t sound like a lot,” Sarah says, “but honestly, this thing just cuts out the bloat and gets to the point.”

Sarah demonstrates just how well it does this by trying out a host of different sounds and features.

As she illustrates, “You can get some pretty versatile sounds out of this thing. And that’s just scratching the surface.”

What’s more, the MG-30 also boasts a slew of pre- and post-effects, as well as a tuner and phrase looper, 4-inch LCD screen with intuitive UI, external foot control, USB recording interface. QuickTone edit software, meanwhile, allows users to tweak parameters, download patches, load third-party IRs and more.

“There is so much going on in this super compact modeler,” Sarah says.

And just how compact is it? For reference, she lays her beanie over it. “I could pretty much put this in my hat,” she says with amazement.

For information on the MG-30, head over to NUX EFX.