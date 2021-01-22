NUX ups its multi-FX game with the MG-30 Versatile Modeler

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

When NUX introduced its MG-300 modeler, a compact unit based around the company’s TSAC-HD (True Simulation of Analog Circuit) algorithm, last year, the company called it “dollar-for-dollar, the best multi-FX on the market.”

Now, NUX may have bested itself with the new MG-30, which it touts as offering even better definition, from HD to 2K.

Boasting two NXP RT processors, the new unit drives 1024 samples with Impulse Response resolution with ultra-low system latency. There’s also two premium 32-bit two-channel audio CODECs for high-quality sound performance and a dynamic range of 110dB.

(Image credit: NUX FX)

Features include 25 electric guitar amp models, two acoustic amp models and three bass amp models, as well as eight guitar and bass cabs, eight mics and three mic placement options.

It’s a smaller virtual gear set, but as NUX explains, “Working musicians don't need hundreds of mediocre amp models. Knowing this, we focused on 30 classic essentials, and made each and every one live up to the standards of the most demanding players.”

(Image credit: NUX FX)

The MG-30 also boasts a host of pre- and post-effects, as well as a tuner and phrase looper, 4-inch LCD screen with intuitive UI, external foot control, USB recording interface. QuickTone edit software, meanwhile, allows users to tweak parameters, download patches, load third-party IRs and more.

We've seen the pedal listed for £220, which translates to a sub-$300 price tag. For more information on the MG-30, head to NUX EFX.