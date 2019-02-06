Watch Shaun Morgan of Seether in the Latest Episode of Ernie Ball's 'String Theory' Series

Today we bring you the latest episode of String Theory, this time starring Seether guitarist and vocalist, Shaun Morgan. You can watch it above.

A web series created by Ernie Ball, String Theory explores the sonic origins of influential and innovative musicians. In the episode, Morgan discusses his beginnings with music and guitar, his love of playing, plus his relationship with Ernie Ball and much more.

"When I’m playing music or I'm writing music, it's the closest I can get to what I'm hearing in my head," Morgan shares. "It's the closest I can get to what I'm trying to express, or what feeling I'm trying to slowly chip away at inside of me."

