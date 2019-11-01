Simon Kramer toured the world as guitarist for Alice Merton and other renowned pop acts.

His tone source of choice with Merton, Jimmy Fallon and other high-profile gigs was always the Kemper Profiler. He created a track for this Profiler Stage performance to showcase some of the outstanding effects and realtime features.

His virtuoso and progressive sides find comfort with his band Soulsplitter who have just released their new album Salutogenesis.

You can find Simon at his website or on his Instagram

Check out Soulsplitter here