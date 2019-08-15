Watch Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators tear through Shadow Life in London

Slash has been out on the road for the past year in support of his most recent album with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, Living the Dream, and the top-hatted one is documenting the jaunt with a live effort, Living the Dream Tour, due out September 20.

In advance of the release, the band have shared a clip of the song Shadow Life from the upcoming DVD.

You can check out the performance, which includes a characteristically killer Slash solo, this one played on one of his signature model tobacco burst Les Pauls, above.

Shot on location at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, Living the Dream Tour will be available on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl and digital video and digital audio. The DVD and Blu-ray iterations include the Live in London mini-documentary, which features an interview with Slash and Kennedy, and behind-the-scenes footage of the tour.

You can preorder the package now.