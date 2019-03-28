Watch Steve Vai Discuss the Guest Artists Appearing at Vai Academy 5.0

Steve Vai has announced Vai Academy 5.0 — his annual four-day-and-night guitar extravaganza — will return to The Mansion at Glen Cove in Long Island, N.Y. over July 29 - August 2, 2019. Above you can watch him and a few guest instructors talk about the upcoming event.

Featuring Vai himself leading classes and workshops, the event will also include appearances from six-string legends such as Joe Satriani, Andy Timmons, Devin Townsend, Larry Mitchell, Plini and more. Vai Academy 5.0's schedule features wide range of guitar-related activities to improve your chops, including a special focus on signal path, effects and sound sculpting.

Vai Academy 5.0 is an event for players and music-lovers of all ages, levels, interests and tastes. Whether you are a master player, a beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, the four day program offers activities and workshops for you. The environment is non-competitive and is strictly about immersing oneself in the joys of music and the lovely surroundings.

"One thing that I think makes Vai Academy so special is that I jam with each and every attendee," Vai shares. "This might be my favorite aspect of the camp. Connecting with another person on a musical level is an intimate space I love embracing. We musicians are always learning something on some level, and I believe I learn something every time I jam with a student, no matter what level they are at. I can make music with someone even if they show up with a dime and a rubber band."

To register or find out more, head over to vaiacademy.com.