Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band Perform “Shame” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Tedeschi Trucks Band, featuring Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! outdoor stage on May 15 to perform “Shame,” from their new album, Signs. You can check out their performance above.

Signs was written with input from all 12 band members and recorded in Tedeschi and Trucks’ backyard studio, Swamp Raga, with additional contributions from Warren Haynes, Oliver Wood and Doyle Bramhall II.

Trucks shared production and engineering duties with Jim Scott (The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty) and Bobby Tis (Eric Clapton, Rosanne Cash), and the band recorded live to two-inch analog tape, using their vintage Neve console combined with a Seventies Studer tape machine.

The band is currently out on the road in support of Signs. You can check out their full itinerary below.

Tedeschi Trucks Band 2019 tour dates:

5/21/19 - Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium of Sacramento +

5/23/19 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater of Seattle

5/24/19 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater of Seattle

5/25/19 - Salem, OR - LB Day Comcast Amphitheatre +

6/11/19 - Osaka, Japan - Osaka Archaic Hall

6/12/19 - Nagoya, Japan - Zepp Nagoya

6/14/19 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome City Hall

6/15/19 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome City Hall

6/16/19 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome City Hall

6/28/19 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place *

6/29/19 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater *

6/30/19 - St. Petersburg, FL - Al Lang Stadium *

7/03/19 - Orange Beach, AL - Wharf Amphitheater *

7/05/19 - Charleston, SC - Volvo Car Stadium *

7/06/19 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheater *

7/07/19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion *

7/09/19 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

7/10/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center *

7/12/19 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music Festival *

7/13/19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

7/14/19 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

7/16/19 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC *

7/17/19 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *

7/19/19 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion *

7/20/19 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at the Heights *

7/21/19 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park *

7/23/19 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

7/24/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park *

7/26/19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks *

7/27/19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks *

7/30/19 - St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre *

7/31/19 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater *

8/02/19 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre *

8/03/19 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre *

8/22/19 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage at Bayside

8/24/19 - Arrington, VA - LOCKN' Music Festival

9/27/19 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

9/28/19 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/1/19 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre #

10/2/19 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre %

10/4/19 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/5/19 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

11/6/19 – Houston, TX – Hobby Center for the Performing Arts #

11/7/19 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

11/8/19 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre #

11/12/19 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre #

11/14/19 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts #

11/15/19 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/16/19 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center Music Hall #

+ w/ Los Lobos

* 5th Annual Wheels of Soul tour with Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope

# w/ Capital Sun Rays with Luther Dickinson, Amy Helm, Birds of Chicago and Grahame Lesh

% w/ John Moreland

# w/ Southern Avenue