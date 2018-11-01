Watch the Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform "Can't Stop" At a School Assembly

Students and faculty at the Viewpoint School in Calabasas, California, received an impromptu concert from the Red Hot Chili Peppers during an assembly on Halloween morning. Drummer Chad Smith’s kids are students at Viewpoint, and so the band came out dressed in costume—including Anthony Kiedis dressed as a schoolboy and bassist Flea as a skeleton—to perform their 2002 hit “Can’t Stop,” with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer playing the song’s famous licks through a small Marshall combo amp.

You can check out the performance above.