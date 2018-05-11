Watch This Guitarist Shred (and Use Pedals!) While Skateboarding

Skateboarding, as a sport, has always had a special relationship with music (hard rock, heavy metal and punk in particular) with participants in one often trying their hand at the other. But it's safe to say that no one's ever combined the two quite like this...

Our friends over at Total Guitar found this gem of a clip, featuring Czech guitarist Lukás Halfar jamming along to Jimi Hendrix's "All Along the Watchtower" while skateboarding through the streets of Brno. As if that wasn't enough already, Halfar turned his skateboard into a mini-pedalboard, with a Boss OS-2 Overdrive/Distortion and RC-3 Loop Station through an IK Multimedia iRig HD 2.

You can check the amazing clip out for yourself above.