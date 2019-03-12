Watch Tommy Emmanuel & John Knowles Play “I Can’t Stop Loving You”

Let us be the first to tell you that work is always better when two Chet Atkins-certified guitar players stop by for visit.

Recently, Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles—hot on the heels of their new collaborative instrumental album, Heart Songs—did just that.

You can check out one of the highlights of their time at our HQ, their stunning rendition of the Don Gibson classic, “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” above. Even better, the duo follow up their incredible performance with a detailed breakdown of their arrangement of the song, and the techniques they used for it.

For more information on Heart Songs, head on over to TommyEmmanuel.com.