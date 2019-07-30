Watch Warren DeMartini Shred Ratt’s “Round and Round,” Ace Frehley Play Kiss' "Detroit Rock City" Onstage with Kings of Chaos

Kings of Chaos, featuring former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach, guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses), drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and bassist James LoMenzo (White Lion, Megadeth), performed at the Wisconsin Country Fair in West Bend, WI on July 26.

Among the musicians who joined the band for the show was former Ratt guitarist Warren DeMartini, who, in additional to other songs, tore through a rendition of his band’s classic 1984 breakthrough hit, “Round and Round.” You can check out fan-filmed footage above.

Ace Frehely was also on hand for the gig, which featured several Kiss classics, including “Detroit Rock City,” which you can check out below.

