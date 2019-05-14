Watch Yngwie Malmsteen Shred “Black Star,” “I’ll See the Light Tonight” Onstage in New Orleans

Yngwie Malmsteen is currently out on the road in the U.S. in support of his new album, Blue Lightning.

At the April 25 stop at the House of Blues in New Orleans he performed a two-song encore consisting of his classic instrumental “Black Star,” from his 1984 solo debut, Rising Force, and “I’ll See the Light Tonight,” from 1985’s Marching Out.

You can check out fan-filmed footage of the encore above.

Yngwie Malmsteen tour dates:

5/14 Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

5/15 Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

5/16 St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

5/17 Turtle Lake, WI @ St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake

5/18 Sioux City, IA @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

5/22 New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

5/23 Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

5/24 Old Saybrook, CT @ The Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

5/25 Ardmore, PA @ The Ardmore Music Hall

5/29 Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

5/30 Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

5/31 Hartford, CT @ Infinity Music Hall

6/01 Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

6/02 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

6/04 Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

6/05 Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

6/06 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

6/07 Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

6/08 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live