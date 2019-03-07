Watch Zakk Wylde’s Full Opening Night ‘Experience Hendrix’ Set

The Experience Hendrix tour, which this year features, among others, Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Zakk Wylde, Dweezil Zappa, Jonny Lang and, making his debut, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, kicked off on March 3 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Above, you can check out Wylde’s full opening night set, which included the blues standard “Rock Me Baby,” two Dylan songs famously covered by Hendrix, “Like A Rolling Stone” and “All Along the Watchtower,” and two Hendrix originals, “Little Wing” and “Are You Experienced?”

Wylde was joined on “All Along the Watchtower” by Jonny Lang, who contributed acoustic guitar and vocals, and on “Are You Experienced?” by Eric Johnson, who handled vocals and lead and rhythm guitar while Wylde opted for keyboards.

For the full itinerary, head over to ExperienceHendrixTour.com.