Watch Dave Mustaine Play “Fire” and “Stone Free” on Experience Hendrix Tour

The 2019 Experience Hendrix tour kicked off on March 3, and among the many artists aboard for the run this year is Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, who is making his tour debut alongside Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Zakk Wylde, Dweezil Zappa, Jonny Lang and others.

You can check out footage of Mustaine playing the Are You Experienced classic, “Fire,” with Johnny Lang above, and “Stone Free,” with Hendrix’s Band of Gypsys band mate Billy Cox, below. Both clips are taken from the March 4 show at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida.

Back when the tour was first announced, Mustaine said: “Jimi Hendrix. The name that comes to my mind as one the ‘Premiere American Guitarists of All Time.’ An Innovator, and legendary musician, I am beyond honored to do my part in this tribute to the immortal Jimi Hendrix, and want to thank [EH Tour producer] John McDermott for inviting me to play along such mind-blowing guitarists as Joe Satriani, and a personal favorite of mine, Eric Johnson.”

For the full itinerary, head over to ExperienceHendrixTour.com.