“Virtually identical”: Way Huge and Joe Bonamassa unveil the Deep State, the “ultimate Klon clone” at a fraction of the original's price

Way Huge and Joe Bonamassa have just unveiled a new limited-edition overdrive pedal, dubbed the Deep State. The pedal promises to be the “ultimate Klon clone,” and judging by the fact that there are only 550 available, it's bound to sell out quickly.

Speaking about the Deep State's origin story, Way Huge says: “[Our] resident mad scientist Jeorge Tripps discovered a diode that has a truly magical-sounding voltage drop. We’re talking electronic alchemy. During a particularly reckless experiment, Tripps implanted these diodes into his Conspiracy Theory Overdrive. In the end, the lab was still standing, and the results were mind-blowing.”

Like the pedal that inspired it, the Deep State aims to deliver “smooth, velvety clipping” that's super-responsive to playing dynamics.

6-Figure Rig vs. $1,400 Rig: Joe Bonamassa's Deep State vs. Klon Challenge - YouTube Watch On

To prove the “ultimate Klon clone” claim, Bonamassa set up a six-figure rig consisting of the Klon Centaur, a vintage Burst, and a Dumble, and compared it to a $1,400 setup of the Deep State, an Epiphone Lazarus Burst and Fender Sidekick Reverb 25.

“Virtually identical,” exclaims Bonamassa, as he switches between the Klon and the Deep State. “What we're trying to prove today is, we're trying to debunk some of this mystery about what it actually takes to get a good sound. And you know, you can gig with anything. It doesn't really matter. It's the intent and it's the player behind all that. That is the thing to not forget.”

The Deep State is Way Huge's second attempt to replicate the highly sought-after Klon sound. Like the Klon, 2019’s Conspiracy Theory preserves the character of the tone with a pleasing midrange boost. The 2024 Deep State promises to take things up a notch, with Joe Bonamassa's tutorial showcasing its tonal closeness to the mid-’90s boutique pedal.

This limited-edition pedal, priced at a respectable $189, is available exclusively from the Official Joe Bonamassa Reverb Shop. For more information, head to Reverb.