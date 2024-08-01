“Virtually identical”: Way Huge and Joe Bonamassa unveil the Deep State, the “ultimate Klon clone” at a fraction of the original's price

By
published

Like the highly sought-after mid-'90s pedal, the Deep State promises to deliver “smooth, velvety clipping” that is super-responsive to playing dynamics

Way Huge Deep State Overdrive Joe Bonamassa Signature
(Image credit: Way Huge/Reverb)

Way Huge and Joe Bonamassa have just unveiled a new limited-edition overdrive pedal, dubbed the Deep State. The pedal promises to be the “ultimate Klon clone,” and judging by the fact that there are only 550 available, it's bound to sell out quickly.

Speaking about the Deep State's origin story, Way Huge says: “[Our] resident mad scientist Jeorge Tripps discovered a diode that has a truly magical-sounding voltage drop. We’re talking electronic alchemy. During a particularly reckless experiment, Tripps implanted these diodes into his Conspiracy Theory Overdrive. In the end, the lab was still standing, and the results were mind-blowing.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.