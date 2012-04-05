Wayne Krantz Releasing 'Howie 61' April 17, Starting Five-Night Run at New York's Iridium April 9

Improvisational New York guitarist Wayne Krantz will release his 10th solo album, Howie 61, April 17 through Abstract Logix Records.

Krantz is celebrating the release with a run of five hometown gigs at New York City's Iridium Jazz Club, starting Monday, April 9. Check out the dates below.

The album title, Howie 61, refers to Bob Dylan’s 1965 song, "Highway 61 Revisited," and the disc is a respectful nod to the song's chugging blues-rock riffs. Highlights include “The Bad Guys” and “Can’t Stand To Rock,” high-energy tracks propelled by Krantz’s guitar work. On the tongue-in-cheek “U Strip It,” David Binney, a frequent Krantz collaborator, delivers a smoldering sax solo over a driving groove.

“It’s another step in a direction I’ve been making since Long To Be Loose,” Krantz said. On whether this is the pinnacle of his career, Krantz responded, “This record is not the completion of that journey at all, but it is a step in the direction that’s been in my head now for a really long time.”

The first night at the Iridium, April 9, will see Krantz join the Les Paul Trio for a special start to the week. Over the next two nights, he will be joined by Cliff Almond on drums, jazz star Chris Potter on saxophone and Anthony Tidd on bass. For the last two nights, Krantz will be joined by his longtime trio; Keith Carlock (Steely Dan, John Mayer) on drums and Tim Lefebvre (Chris Botti) on bass, who held a weekly residency at the 55 Bar in NYC for the last six years. Together, they’ve toured around the world and recorded on Krantz’s last three records.

WAYNE KRANTZ – 5 Night Stand At The Iridium:

April 9: Les Paul Night with Wayne Krantz and The Les Paul Trio

April 12: Wayne Krantz with Chris Potter, Anthony Tidd and Cliff Almond

April 13: Wayne Krantz with Chris Potter, Anthony Tidd and Cliff Almond

April 14: Wayne Krantz with Keith Carlock and Tim Lefebvre

April 15: Wayne Krantz with Keith Carlock and Tim Lefebvre

