Pop punk band We The Kings have debuted a new video for their song "Friday Is Forever," taken from their forthcoming studio album Summer State Of Mind. The album will be out July 5 via S-Curve Records, and in the meantime you can check out the video here.

Summer State Of Mind is the follow-up to the band's 2009 effort, Smile Kid. The lead single from Smile Kid, "Heaven Can Wait," peaked at number 18 on the Billboard Heatseekers Songs.