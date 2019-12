What would deathcore sound like if it were "happy" instead of "heavy"?

Join YouTube personality—and guitarist—Steve Terreberry as he finds out!

Basically, Terreberry first plays a typical (and original) deathcore tune. Then he changes the scales and tuning to make it sound "happy."

“I’m playing it in a higher registry so we don’t get the depth or heaviness that deathcore usually relies on,” he says in the clip, which you can check out below. Thoughts?