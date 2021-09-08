Watch deathcore heroes Whitechapel rip through crushing new single Lost Boy in this exclusive playthrough video

Tennessee-based metal act Whitechapel recently announced their eighth studio album, Kin, with the release of the ferocious first single, Lost Boy.

Now, Whitechapel guitarists Ben Savage, Alex Wade and Zach Householder have taken the liberty of unlocking the secrets behind the song’s rapid-fire, tremolo picked riffs, hypnotic clean lines and ripping solos with this exclusive playthrough.

To help them in the proceedings, Savage shreds a PRS SE custom SVN through a Mesa/Boogie Rev F Triple Rectifier, while Householder handles an Aristides custom 070 through a Driftwood Purple Nightmare and Wade plays an ESP custom Tele 7 through a Fortin-modded Marshall 1959HW.

All pickups are DiMarzio D Activator 7 humbuckers, and all amps are boosted via the band’s signature Fortin Blade pedal.

Additional gear used in the recording includes a 2001 Marshall 1960 Vintage 4x12 cab with Marshall-voiced Celestion Vintage 30 speakers, a Shure Unidyne SM57 microphone and a BAE 1073MP mic pre into a Black Lion Audio Sparrow MKII coverter.

“Lost Boy’s riffs feature a blend of speed picking, upstroke chugging, cascading melodies and soaring leads,” Savage tells Guitar World. “Basically, it’s a riff party and you’re all invited.”

To join in on the party, check out the video above.

Kin, meanwhile, is due for release October 29 and available to preorder now via Metal Blade.