Earlier today, Wilco unveiled a brand-new music video for their track "Dawned On Me," starring none other than Popeye. Check out Jeff Tweedy getting fresh with Olive Oyl below.

The video, which marks the spinach-eating sailor's first hand-drawn animated short in more than three decades, was teased on Monday with a Popeye cartoon strip. A website advertising Wilco brand spinach also has been set up to promote the clip here.

"Dawned on Me" is taken from Wilco's latest album, The Whole Love.