Winds of Plague Issue Album Teaser Video

Winds of Plague have just kicked off their first tour in support of Against the World and will be on the road throughout the next month alongside As I Lay Dying and After the Burial.

The band has also finished up work on the record, which was produced by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Hatebreed) and have scheduled a release date for April 19th. Now fans are being given a sneak peak at the album through a brand new album trailer (see below).

Winds of Plague are also streaming a new song from the record via their Facebook page. Click 'Like' to hear "Refined in the Fire" which features guest vocals from Mattie Montgomery of For Today. While you're at it, check out the tour dates below and come out to a show near you.