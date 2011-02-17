Winds of Plague Issue Album Teaser Video

Winds of Plague have just kicked off their first tour in support of Against the World and will be on the road throughout the next month alongside As I Lay Dying and After the Burial.
The band has also finished up work on the record, which was produced by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Hatebreed) and have scheduled a release date for April 19th. Now fans are being given a sneak peak at the album through a brand new album trailer (see below).
Winds of Plague are also streaming a new song from the record via their Facebook page. Click 'Like' to hear "Refined in the Fire" which features guest vocals from Mattie Montgomery of For Today. While you're at it, check out the tour dates below and come out to a show near you.
- Winds of Plague tour dates:
- Feb. 12 - Ft. Collins, CO - The Aggie Theater
- Feb. 14 - Fargo, ND - The Venue
- Feb. 15 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown
- Feb. 16 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theater
- Feb. 17 - Green Bay, WI - Riverside Ballroom
- Feb. 18 - Lansing, MI - The Loft
- Feb. 19 - Dayton, OH - The Attic Club
- Feb. 20 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
- Feb. 21 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
- Feb. 22 - Providence, RI - The Met
- Feb. 24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
- Feb. 25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
- Feb. 26 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
- Feb. 27 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
- Feb. 28 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
- Mar. 01 - Wilmington, NC - The Soapbox
- Mar. 02 - Jacksonville, FL - Freebird Live
- Mar. 03 - Tampa, FL - State Theater
- Mar. 04 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
- Mar. 05 - Gainesville, FL - Common Grounds
- Mar. 06 - Pensacola, FL - American Legion Hall
- Mar. 07 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
- Mar. 09 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note
- Mar. 10 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
- Mar. 11 - Wichita, KS - The Cotilion
- Mar. 12 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
- Mar. 13 - Farmington, NM - Top Deck
- Mar. 15 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theatre
- Mar. 16 - San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew
- Mar. 17 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro
- Mar. 18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades