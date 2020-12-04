There are few things in a musician's world more fulfilling than building your very own unique and personalized “parts” guitar.

And if you’re looking for the widest selection of bodies, necks, hardware and other components to help you on your building journey, look no further than Allparts, which has been providing guitar and bass parts to manufacturers, wholesalers, musicians, luthiers, retail stores, repair shops and enthusiasts for almost 40 years.

But if the idea of building your own parts guitar seems like something only the Eddie Van Halens of the world are talented enough to accomplish, Guitar World Tech Editor and FU-Tone head Adam Reiver are here to show you just how simple and straightforward it can be.

(Image credit: Allparts)

In the above video, the two demonstrate how to install a vintage tremolo bridge on an Allparts Strat replacement body in a Shoreline Gold finish. “It’s something many guitarists have never done,” Paul says, “but Adam’s going to make it easy. It sounds like a lot of work but I’m sure it’s not going to be.”

Reiver begins by selecting a standard Strat-style six-screw fulcrum bridge for the body, laying it in place and centering the E strings. He mounts the bridge loosely from the front, and then flips the Allparts body over to install the claw.

Next he attaches the ground wire to the claw, and then hooks the springs to the tremolo.

From there, he says, you’re ready to rock.

“It’s dead simple,” Adam says. “It’s easy. It’s fun. Parts guitars rule.”

To find out just how much they rule, head over to Allparts and check out the company's incredible range of bodies, necks, hardware and more.