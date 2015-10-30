The Wizards of Winter Premiere New Song, “Flight of the Snow Angels” — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Flight of the Snow Angels,” a new song by the Wizards of Winter. The track is from the band's new album, The Magic of Winter, which will be released November 12. You can preorder it here.

"I was looking to create a song that could set the right mood as an opener for our new CD and our live show as well," says music director/keyboardist Scott Kelly about the track.

"It had to be upbeat as well as majestic. Multiple ideas entered my mind. One was of snow as it is blown by the wind. The other was a concept taken from the movie City of Angels, where the angels were always positioned somewhere up high and 'fell' to the earth. Hopefully the visual of angels soaring through a snowy scene is evoked in the mind of the listener."

“When Scott and I were working on this track, I wanted the guitars to sound like the title, lots of bounce and a majestic feel," adds guitarist Fred Gorhau. "I think that comes across throughout the song. I recorded 'Flight of the Snow Angels' with my ESP Eclipse through a Bogner Uberschall for the rhythms.

“The solo is the same guitar, but into my GSP1101 and Marshall 9200. During that solo, we borrow from Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, followed by some string skipping and tapping. My favorite part of this track is the dramatic arpeggio climb on guitar and keys; it builds quite a bit into a reprise of the intro. This song sets a great mood for me and is a total blast to play.”

The Magic of Winter was produced by Eric Rachel (Symphony X, Skid Row, Styx).

The Wizards of Winter also have announced “An Evening with Wizards of Winter,” a 20-city U.S. tour beginning November 19. You can check out all the dates below. The Wizards of Winter—featuring original members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra—will perform an entire set of original holiday music at each stop of their theatrical, family-oriented rock opera experience. The also perform four Trans-Siberian Orchestra covers!

For more about the Wizards of Winter, follow them on Facebook and visit thewizardsofwinter.com.

“An Evening with WIZARDS OF WINTER” Tour Dates:

11/19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

11/20 - Clearwater, FL @ The Capitol Theatre

11/21 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

11/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

11/27 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts

11/28 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

12/3 - Concord, NH @ Capitol Center For The Arts

12/4 - Collingswood, NJ @ Collingswood Scottish Rite Theatre

12/5 - Easton, PA @ The State Theater Performing Arts Center

12/6 - Sugarloaf, NY @ Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center

12/9 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

12/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom

12/12 - Kalamazoo, MI @ The Kalamazoo State Theatre

12/13 - Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

12/16 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

12/17 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

12/18 - Effingham, IL @ Effingham Performing Arts Center

12/20 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/26 - Albany, NY @ The Egg

12/27 - Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater

12/29 - Harrisburg, PA @ The Forum