Wolfgang Van Halen Has Run-In with Boy Band One Direction

By all accounts, Wolfgang Van Halen has been having a ball on the road with Tremonti in recent weeks, filling in while his father recovers from emergency surgery following a severe bout of diverticulitis.

But it would appear that Wolfgang and his bandmates had an unpleasant run-in with the boy band One Direction at a hotel in England earlier this week.

Writing on Twitter, Wofgang said, "Fun fact: Was just insulted by that shitty boy band [One Direction] in the lobby of our hotel this morning!"

He would continue, "No joke. That ACTUALLY happened. That group of kids in One Direction were dickheads to [Eric Friedman], [Garrett Whitlock] and I. They must call themselves that because all of their hair points in #OneDirection."

Drummer Garrett Whitlock took the last word on the matter, Tweeting, "Had a run in with some boy band in the hotel lobby. No worries. I can't take a insult from someone who doesn't even write there own tunes."