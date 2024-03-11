Wolfgang Van Halen has supported the launch of a new charity program with a $100,000 donation to schools that require musical instruments, helping inspire a new generation of musicians.

The donation, made by Wolfgang and the wider Van Halen family, is in collaboration with Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation. They've joined forces to launch its new Adopt a School program.

The non-profit organization is helping connect schools in need of financial support with donors interested in supporting music education in a community of their choice.

Van Halen’s $100,000 donation is helping to kickstart the program, with the money to be distributed to 100 schools.

Wolfgang’s involvement with the charity sees him follow in the footsteps of his father, Eddie, who was a huge advocate of the charity. His regular donations helped young musicians across the US develop their skills and knowledge whilst playing quality instruments.

“Music has been a huge part of my life, and it is our family’s great pleasure to help support music education programs and bring the gift of music to students across the country,” says Wolfgang Van Halen. “Music education has proven to be a huge contributor toward a student's success in school, and in life.”

Of the organization’s goals, CEO Tricia Williams says: “Our mission is to make sure there is an instrument in the hands of every student who needs and wants one. By increasing schools’ inventories of quality, playable instruments, music teachers will have the tools they need to deliver a quality music education to students who want to learn.”

The program springboards off the results of a nationwide survey of public school music teachers conducted by the foundation, which discovered that 68% had experience of turning interested students away due to a lack of instruments.

Additionally, 68% of the 225 schools that took part in the survey said students have played instruments that are beyond repair, making it difficult for them to progress. It’s a stat we're sure will resonate with many readers who have memories of trying to riff Smoke on the Water on a beat-up Telecaster during their school days.

Interested donors can adopt a school of their choice via MHOpus.

