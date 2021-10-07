Wolfgang Van Halen remembers his father one year on from his death: “There's so much I wish I could show you”

Wolfgang Van Halen has paid tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen on the one-year anniversary of his death.

In an emotional new post on Instagram, the Mammoth WVH frontman writes: “One year. You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It's just so unfair.”

“I'm not ok,” he continues. “I don't think I'll ever be ok. There's so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.

“I'm trying to do my best here without you, but it's really fucking hard. I hope you're still proud. I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me.”

Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony responded to the post, writing, "Your pop is smiling down, proud of you Wolf".

Eddie Van Halen passed away on October 6, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. His death prompted an outpouring of grief from the worldwide guitar community.

Since the legendary guitarist's passing, Mammoth WVH – the band which Wolfgang Van Halen fronts – released their self-titled debut album. The record closes with Distance, Wolfgang's emotional tribute to his late father.

Following the album's release, Mammoth WVH set off on a huge US tour with Guns N' Roses. During the trek's penultimate show at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida on October 2, Wolfgang joined GNR onstage for a show-stopping performance of Paradise City.

“Wolfgang Van Halen, folks,” Axl Rose remarked as the Mammoth WVH leader emerged with his Gibson ES-335 as the song's intro played. “Do you know how cool it is to say that? That's fucking cool. We're talking legacy.”