Wolfgang Van Halen shoots down rumors that he is set to take Eddie’s place in Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen has spoken out against rumors that he will take his late father Eddie Van Halen’s place in a future Van Halen reunion.

Posts on a private Wolfgang Van Halen social media fan page claimed there was a “strong possibility” the band could reunite with singer Sammy Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Alex Van Halen and Wolfgang on guitar.

It was even purported that EVH gave his son and brother his blessing to continue the band with Wolfgang – who had played bass with the group since 2007 – in his place.

Some of these posts reached Wolfgang, who responded via Twitter: “This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times.

“Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family.”

It was recently announced that, following his father’s passing, Wolfgang Van Halen will be taking over EVH Gear, alongside longtime EVH tech Matt Bruck.

Sammy Hagar, meanwhile, revealed that he and Eddie reconciled before the guitar great’s passing, while VH manager, Irving Azoff, confirmed that Michael Anthony was lined up for a VH summer stadium tour, before Eddie’s condition worsened.

In other EVH news, the city of Pasadena, California – where Van Halen first formed – is planning a memorial to the guitar legend, with mooted options including the renaming of a street or placement of a public monument.