Wolfmother Singer Andrew Stockdale Jailed After Beatles-Related Bar Brawl

Wolfmother singer Andrew Stockdale recently spent a night in an Australian jail after refusing to leave a bar after fighting with bouncers.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the singer was out drinking with friends at the Archive Bar near his home in Brisbane. He forced his way onstage while a local cover band was performing The Beatles classic "Let It Be." Stockdale took over vocals on the song, adding in plenty of expletives for flavor. You can watch fan-filmed video of the incident below.

Stockdale was forcibly removed from the stage before brawling with the bar's bouncers. He was asked to leave, but instead opted to sit on the floor until local police were called.

He was fined $350 for the incident after spending the night in jail.