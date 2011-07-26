Wolves in the Throne Room Reveal Album Art for 'Celestial Lineage'

Extreme metal band Wolves in the Throne Room has just posted the cover art to their upcoming album, Celestial Lineage. The artwork can be seen below. The album will be released on September 13 via Southern Lord Records.

The band will be hitting the road at the end of this month for a tour in support of Celestial Lineage, fittingly hitting mainly smaller and "wooded" areas, which will provide a fitting backdrop for the band. Fans looking for full details on the shows and a full list of tour dates can find the information on the band's website.