Woodpecker Instruments introduces woody 36-inch Mini Jumbo acoustic

Amsterdam-based Woodpecker Instruments has added to its line of travel guitars and ukuleles with the new Woodpecker 36-inch Mini Jumbo.

The travel-sized acoustic guitar boasts a solid spruce top and sapele back and sides, and an African Blackwood neck and fingerboard.

There’s also a mahogany bridge, bone nut and saddle, gold tuners and an open-pore finish.

Options on the guitar include a preamp with tuner and deluxe gigbag.

The Woodpecker sells for $325 ($379 with electronics).

For more information or to purchase, head to Woodpecker Instruments.