Woodpecker Instruments introduces woody 36-inch Mini Jumbo acoustic

Amsterdam-based Woodpecker Instruments has added to its line of travel guitars and ukuleles with the new Woodpecker 36-inch Mini Jumbo.
The travel-sized acoustic guitar boasts a solid spruce top and sapele back and sides, and an African Blackwood neck and fingerboard.
There’s also a mahogany bridge, bone nut and saddle, gold tuners and an open-pore finish.
Options on the guitar include a preamp with tuner and deluxe gigbag.
The Woodpecker sells for $325 ($379 with electronics).
For more information or to purchase, head to Woodpecker Instruments.