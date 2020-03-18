Woodpecker introduces the Travel Koa mini guitar - because you will leave your home again one day

Granted, none of us are doing much traveling these days. But we will again, and when that day comes, Woodpecker has the perfect acoustic guitar to join you on your journeys: the 31-inch Travel Koa.

The new travel-sized model sports an all-solid, beautifully grained koa top, back and sides, with a body that, according to Woodpecker, is “a bit thicker than normal to create more volume and a more open sound.”

(Image credit: Woodpecker Instruments)

Other features include an African blackwood neck and fingerboard, mahogany bridge, silver/chrome tuners and an open pore finish.

Deluxe gig bag and pre-amp with tuner are available as add-ons.

The Woodpecker Travel Koa is offered for $259, or $319 with electronics. For more information, head to Woodpecker Instruments.