Yes Announce Summer North American Tour with Asia

Yes have announced "The Royal Affair Tour," a summer trek that will take the band across the United States—with a date in Toronto, Canada for good measure—from mid-June through late July.
Notably, the tour will feature guitarist Steve Howe pulling double duty, as he will play with both Yes and—for the first time since 2012—Asia, who are second on the bill. The trek will also feature John Lodge of The Moody Blues and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy.
"Yes are delighted to headline this celebration of British music which has been so warmly received in America over the past five decades," Howe said in a press release.
You can check out the full itinerary of "The Royal Affair Tour" below.
For tickets and more info, head on over to yesworld.com.
Yes/Asia 2019 Tour Dates:
WED 6/12: Bethlehem, PA—Bethlehem Event Center
FRI 6/14: Farmingdale, NY—Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
SAT 6/15: Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
SUN 6/16: Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center
THU 6/20: Westchester, NY—Westchester County Center
FRI 6/21: Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE
SAT 6/22: Baltimore, MD—MECU Pavillion
MON 6/24: Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage
TUE 6/25: Lewiston, NY—Artpark Amphitheater
THU 6/27: Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
SAT 6/29: Gilford, NH—Bank of NH Pavilion
SUN 6/30: Providence, RI—Bold Point Park
WED 7/3: Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
FRI 7/5: Columbus, OH—Express Live
SAT 7/6: Aurora, IL—RiverEdge Park
MON 7/8: Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry House
WED 7/10: Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
FRI 7/12: Clearwater, FL—Ruth Eckerd Hall
SAT 7/13: Hollywood, FL—Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
THU 7/18: St Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre
SAT 7/20: Irving, TX—Toyota Music Factory
SUN 7/21: Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP
WED 7/24: Phoenix, AZ—Comerica Theatre
FRI 7/26: Las Vegas, NV—The Joint (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)
SAT 7/27: Irvine, CA—FivePoints Amphitheatre
SUN 7/28: Saratoga, CA—The Mountain Winery