Yes Announce Summer North American Tour with Asia

Yes have announced "The Royal Affair Tour," a summer trek that will take the band across the United States—with a date in Toronto, Canada for good measure—from mid-June through late July.

Notably, the tour will feature guitarist Steve Howe pulling double duty, as he will play with both Yes and—for the first time since 2012—Asia, who are second on the bill. The trek will also feature John Lodge of The Moody Blues and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy.

"Yes are delighted to headline this celebration of British music which has been so warmly received in America over the past five decades," Howe said in a press release.

You can check out the full itinerary of "The Royal Affair Tour" below.

For tickets and more info, head on over to yesworld.com.

Yes/Asia 2019 Tour Dates:

WED 6/12: Bethlehem, PA—Bethlehem Event Center

FRI 6/14: Farmingdale, NY—Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

SAT 6/15: Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

SUN 6/16: Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center

THU 6/20: Westchester, NY—Westchester County Center

FRI 6/21: Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

SAT 6/22: Baltimore, MD—MECU Pavillion

MON 6/24: Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage

TUE 6/25: Lewiston, NY—Artpark Amphitheater

THU 6/27: Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

SAT 6/29: Gilford, NH—Bank of NH Pavilion

SUN 6/30: Providence, RI—Bold Point Park

WED 7/3: Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

FRI 7/5: Columbus, OH—Express Live

SAT 7/6: Aurora, IL—RiverEdge Park

MON 7/8: Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry House

WED 7/10: Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

FRI 7/12: Clearwater, FL—Ruth Eckerd Hall

SAT 7/13: Hollywood, FL—Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

THU 7/18: St Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

SAT 7/20: Irving, TX—Toyota Music Factory

SUN 7/21: Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP

WED 7/24: Phoenix, AZ—Comerica Theatre

FRI 7/26: Las Vegas, NV—The Joint (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

SAT 7/27: Irvine, CA—FivePoints Amphitheatre

SUN 7/28: Saratoga, CA—The Mountain Winery