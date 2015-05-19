Yes Bassist Chris Squire to Undergo Treatment for Leukemia

Bassist Chris Squire, a founding member of Yes, has been diagnosed with Acute Erythroid Leukemia (AEL), an uncommon form of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Squire will receive treatment in his hometown of Phoenix over the next few months.

Yes will honor their commitment to their North American summer tour with Toto, as well as confirming their performances on the Cruise to the Edge in November. Squire's role in the band will be covered by Yes alumnus Billy Sherwood.

"This will be the first time since the band formed in 1968 that Yes will have performed live without me," Squire said. "But the other guys and myself have agreed that Billy Sherwood will do an excellent job of covering my parts and the show as a whole will deliver the same Yes experience that our fans have come to expect over the years."

For more about Yes, visit yesworld.com.