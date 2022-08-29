Yes announce 50th anniversary Close To The Edge American tour

Yes have announced a fall 2022 American tour that will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their landmark 1972 album, Close To The Edge.

Set to begin on October 7 at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania, and conclude with a November 19 gig at the NYCB Theatre in Westbury, New York, the tour will feature Steve Howe on electric and acoustic guitar and backing vocals, lead vocalist Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood on bass guitar and backing vocals, and Geoff Downes on keyboards.

Jay Schellen, meanwhile, will take the place of longtime Yes drummer Alan White, who passed away in May. The tour – which is dedicated to White – will be prefaced by a tribute concert celebrating his life and music that will be held (opens in new tab) on October 2 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington.

Featuring Siberian Khatru, And You and I, and the knockout 18-minute title-track, Close To The Edge is often cited (opens in new tab) as Yes's greatest album, and one of the finest records the prog-rock genre as a whole has ever produced.

“Our spirits were very high,” Howe told Guitar Player (opens in new tab) in a recent interview about the album's creation. “We were young, enthusiastic and adventurous, and we had this incredible breakthrough success with [their 1971 album] Fragile. We saw our next album as a real opportunity to prove our worth as a band. The door had been opened and we weren’t going to go backward. We wanted to sharpen our skills as far as writing and arranging.

"Concerts come and go, but a record is forever. I think we all had a sense that whatever we did next, it had to feel like some sort of definitive statement. A record like this was destined to be made, and we wanted to be the ones making it.”

You can see the full itinerary for the American leg of the 50th anniversary Close To The Edge tour below.

Yes – Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary US Tour:

10/7 – Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

10/8 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA

10/9 – State Theatre – New Brunswick, NJ

10/11 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

10/13 – Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

10/14 – The Parker Playhouse – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

10/16 – King Center – Melbourne, FL

10/17 – Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

10/19 – Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, LA

10/20 – Arena Theatre – Houston, TX

10/21 – The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

10/23 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

10/24 – The Magnolia – El Cajon, CA

10/25 – Fox Performing Arts Center – Riverside, CA

10/27 – Hard Rock Live – Wheatland, CA

10/29 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

11/4 – The Factory – Chesterfield, MO

11/5 – Brown County Music Center – Nashville, IN

11/6 – Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH

11/9 – Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI

11/10 – Wabash Theater – Wabash, IN

11/11 – Hard Rock Casino – Gary, IN

11/13 – Warner Theater – Washington, DC

11/14 – The Palace – Stamford, CT

11/15 – Warner Theatre – Torrington, CT

11/17 – Bergen Performing Arts Center – Englewood, NJ

11/18 – Wind Creek Events Center – Bethlehem, PA

11/19 – NYCB Theatre – Westbury, NY