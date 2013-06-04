Yes to Host Yestival, Their First Rock Festival, August 3 in Camden, New Jersey

Yes have announced their first-ever rock festival, Yestival, which will take place August 3 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, New Jersey (near Philadelphia).

The band, which will be performing 1971's The Yes Album and 1972's Close to the Edge in their entirety, will be joined by the Musical Box, Renaissance featuring Anne Haslam, Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy and other acts (TBA).

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. EST June 7, and prices start at $35. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com, the Susquehanna Bank Center box office, the Live Nation Box Office, Ticketmaster outlets or by calling 800-745-3000.

"This is a concept we've been trying to put into motion for some time, and only now we've been able to turn it into reality," says Yes bassist Chris Squire. "We're looking forward to starting Yestival out in the Philadelphia area, which has been a Yes stronghold since the '70s."

Yes is Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes and Jon Davison. Their North American tour will continue July 6 in Paso Robles, California. For more information, visit yesworld.com and the band's Facebook page.

CID Entertainment is offering travel packages to Yestival with accommodations in Philadelphia and your choice of VIP tickets here.