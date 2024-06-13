“Detroit in her blood”: Young guitarist endorsed by Jack White after dueting on Seven Nation Army – from her bedroom window several streets away

What better way to feel like you're actually on stage with your favorite guitarist, than to duet with them from the comfort of your home?

A young guitarist from Detroit did just that. She played Jack White's iconic Seven Nation Army riff on her acoustic guitar from her bedroom window, several streets away from the stage where White was soundchecking.

The guitarist was caught on film by her proud dad, Stephen McGee, who wrote, “Detroit in her blood. @officialjackwhite @resurgofilm thank you for the incredible show and representing and reflecting the love for our city.

“Born while detroit was declaring bankruptcy, she wanted an 818 when she turned 11, she plays a @martinguitar and can talk to our local hawk family, connected to nature, seven nation and smoke on the water are her first two songs, I love her so much.”

Jack White came across the video and endorsed the young guitarist by reposting her dad's video on Instagram.

A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite) A photo posted by on

Last week, the Detroit native returned to his hometown to perform at a concert organized by Eminem in celebration of the reopening of Michigan Central Station. It was his first public performance since February 2023.

In addition to Seven Nation Army, White performed Hotel Yorba – within eyesight of Detroit's actual Hotel Yorba – and the aptly-titled Here My Train A Comin. For this special occasion, White brandished a black and white version of his custom Fender Low Rider Telecaster.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As fitting for his final, and most requested song, he also brought out his early-'60s Kay K6533 archtop hollowbody, the guitar forever associated with the infectious Seven Nation Army riff.