“Detroit in her blood”: Young guitarist endorsed by Jack White after dueting on Seven Nation Army – from her bedroom window several streets away

A young guitarist who jammed with Jack White without him knowing has now caught the attention of the White Stripe himself

Jack White performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

What better way to feel like you're actually on stage with your favorite guitarist, than to duet with them from the comfort of your home?

A young guitarist from Detroit did just that. She played Jack White's iconic Seven Nation Army riff on her acoustic guitar from her bedroom window, several streets away from the stage where White was soundchecking.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.