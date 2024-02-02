NAMM 2024: “I’ve never played any other guitars like that”: Jack White’s Fender Low Rider is one of the wildest Telecasters ever created – take an exclusive tour of its absurd spec sheet with his guitar tech

By Matt Owen
published

The heavily modded workhorse was transported from tour to the NAMM show floor, where Guitar World caught up with Dan Mancini to get the Low Rider lowdown

Jack White Fender Low Rider Telecaster
(Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown/Future)

NAMM 2024: Third Man Hardware’s newest pedal, the Triple Threat – a collaborative multi-effects created in partnership with affordable gear champ Donner – was one of the hottest pieces of new gear heading into this year’s NAMM show.

As such, many of those who flocked to the Anaheim Convention Center over the weekend made a beeline towards the boutique effects pedal brand’s stand, where they were met with a surprise guest appearance from another notable piece of guitar gear.

Said piece of gear was none other than Jack White’s very own Fender Low Rider Telecaster – an absolutely wild, custom-modded Tele model that the White Stripes legend has taken on tour with him over the past few years.

We’ve been made privy to some of the electric guitar’s more eyebrow-raising specs in the past, but GuitarWorld.com’s Michael Astley-Brown was on hand at the show to get an even closer look at arguably the most insane Telecaster currently on the circuit.

Taking him through the nitty gritty of the six-string’s spec sheet was White’s guitar tech Dan Mancini, who explained some of the Low Rider’s more intriguing appointments – from its custom trio of pickups and subtly scalloped fretboard to its B-Bender.

“What’s super cool about this guitar is that, this [are] all things that were developed throughout the tour,” Mancini explains. “It’s gotten Jack excited, to be inspired and look at it in a new way. Not every guitar has all these functions on it.”

Some of the more modest mods include its triplet of Tim Shaw-designed pickups – a Filter’Tron bridge, P-90 middle and neck Wide-Range humbucker – which are wired to a none-more-White control layout, comprising a kill switch and peculiar parameter panel.

Image 1 of 4
Jack White Fender Low Rider Telecaster
(Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown/Future)

Specifically, one of the knobs doubles as a three-way toggle switch, which works as both a signal-killer in the up position and a parameter-bypasser when flicked down.

This, according to Mancini, lends itself to some choice tonal experimentation and sonic control: 

“Depending on what amp and what rig you’re playing through,” he says, “you can end up with quite a jump in treble and dynamic response by taking that load away from potentiometers.”

Elsewhere, the Chip Ellis-made monster features a V-profile neck inspired by White’s own vintage Gibson collection, a D-Tuna for swift drop D tunes, a B-Bender (because why not) and a Bigsby vibrato tremolo.

As for the scalloped fretboard, that wasn’t part of the original blueprint: “That was another fun thing that evolved on the tour. The first version didn’t have it but then [White] thought it’d be a fun idea to try that out. It’s not a full scallop in the traditional shredder sense. It’s been super fun to try. 

Image 1 of 4
Jack White Fender Low Rider Telecaster
(Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown/Future)

“This has seen a lot of life, seen a lot of shows. I’ve never played any other guitars like that. It’s been really fun seeing it all evolve throughout the tour.”

Our man on the ground gave the guitar a quick spin, and noted: “The scalloping is so subtle I didn't notice it at first, but the neck shape feels really unusual for a Telecaster. The tonal possibilities are wild, too...”

Head over to our NAMM 2024 news guide to find out more about all the best new gear releases from this year’s show.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.